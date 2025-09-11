There is progress! FIFA allows Laporte to join Athletic Bilbao

The whole drama will end soon.

The Spaniard can now immediately join Ernesto Valverde's squad.

Details: According to Carrusel Deportivo, FIFA has ruled in favor of Aymeric Laporte and Athletic Bilbao regarding the player's registration for the season.

It is reported that while there is no official permit yet that would allow for the player's full registration, the Bilbao club has received FIFA's approval for the defender to play for his new team until an official verdict is reached.

Previously, Bilbao had stated that they planned to appeal not only to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) but also to UEFA to mediate with FIFA. As a last resort, the Basques were prepared to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but as we see, it hasn't come to that.

Earlier, FIFA was unable to confirm the registration of the defender's three-year contract due to delays in receiving transfer documents from Saudi Arabia.