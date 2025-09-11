RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht: Will the new coach help the rivals beat Bayer in the Bundesliga?

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht: Will the new coach help the rivals beat Bayer in the Bundesliga?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Getty Images
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Schedule Bayer Leverkusen News Bayer Leverkusen Transfers
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
12 sep 2025, 14:30
- : -
Germany, Leverkusen, BayArena
Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt Schedule Eintracht Frankfurt News Eintracht Frankfurt Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Friday, September 12, the third round of the Bundesliga will see Bayer Leverkusen host Eintracht. Kick-off is set for 20:30 CET, and here’s my prediction for this clash.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht: match preview

Bayer have had a rocky start to the new season. In the opening round, the team fell to Hoffenheim 1-2, and just before the international break, they played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Werder. Over the summer, the club lost nearly all of its key players, and Xabi Alonso stepped down as head coach. He was replaced by Erik ten Hag, but his stint was short-lived—he was dismissed just a few days ago. The management has appointed Kasper Hjulmand, who led the Denmark national team to the Euro 2020 semi-finals and was in charge until 2024. This will be his debut match at the helm of the Werkself.

Last season, Eintracht finished third in the Bundesliga table, securing a Champions League berth. Over the summer, they lost their leading striker Ekitike, who moved to Liverpool, but overall, there were fewer changes to the squad, and the coaching staff remained intact. Thanks to this stability, Frankfurt started the new campaign confidently: a 4-1 win over Werder and a 3-1 victory against Hoffenheim. Six points from two games and a goal difference of 7-2—an excellent foundation for the season.

Match facts and head-to-head record

  • Bayer are winless in their last two matches and have just one victory in their previous four games.
  • Eintracht have won three in a row and have lost just once in their last ten outings.
  • Both teams have scored in each of their last three matches.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Bayer thrashed Eintracht 4-1. Frankfurt haven’t beaten Leverkusen since 2022.

Probable lineups

  • Bayer Leverkusen: Flekken; Bade, Tapsoba, Quansah; Grimaldo, Garcia, Andrich, Tella; Tillman, Ben Seghir; Schick.
  • Eintracht Frankfurt: Zetterer; Theate, Collins, Koch, Kristensen; Larsson, Chaibi; Bahoya, Uzun, Doan; Burkardt.

Prediction

The teams have started the season in contrasting fashion, but one thing unites them—goals. Bayer have netted four times in two matches, while Eintracht have scored seven. My tip: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.5.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.5
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty prediction and H2H — September 12, 2025 Chicago Sky Odds: 1.5 New York Liberty Recommended Melbet
Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction and H2H — September 12, 2025 Minnesota Lynx Odds: 1.54 Golden State Valkyries Bet now 1xBet
Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tip for September 12, 2025 Dallas Wings Odds: 1.79 Phoenix Mercury Bet now 1xBet
Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces prediction WNBA Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces prediction and betting tip for September 12, 2025 Los Angeles Sparks Odds: 1.71 Las Vegas Aces Recommended Melbet
Petrojet vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 10:00 Petrojet vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 2.23 National Bank Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.58 Ismaily SC Bet now 1xBet
Pharco FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 13:00 Pharco vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.6 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended Melbet
Marseille vs Lorient prediction Ligue 1 France 12 sep 2025, 14:45 Marseille vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 12 September 2025 Marseille Odds: 1.77 Lorient Bet now Melbet
Sevilla vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 12 sep 2025, 15:00 Sevilla vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.95 Elche Bet now Mostbet
Ipswich vs Sheffield United prediction EFL Championship 12 sep 2025, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 12, 2025 Ipswich Odds: 1.5 Sheffield United Recommended Melbet
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 07:30 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 September 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.69 Nottingham Forest Bet now Mostbet
Getafe vs Real Oviedo prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 08:00 Getafe vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025 Getafe Odds: 1.56 Real Oviedo Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores