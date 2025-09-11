Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Friday, September 12, the third round of the Bundesliga will see Bayer Leverkusen host Eintracht. Kick-off is set for 20:30 CET, and here’s my prediction for this clash.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht: match preview

Bayer have had a rocky start to the new season. In the opening round, the team fell to Hoffenheim 1-2, and just before the international break, they played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Werder. Over the summer, the club lost nearly all of its key players, and Xabi Alonso stepped down as head coach. He was replaced by Erik ten Hag, but his stint was short-lived—he was dismissed just a few days ago. The management has appointed Kasper Hjulmand, who led the Denmark national team to the Euro 2020 semi-finals and was in charge until 2024. This will be his debut match at the helm of the Werkself.

Last season, Eintracht finished third in the Bundesliga table, securing a Champions League berth. Over the summer, they lost their leading striker Ekitike, who moved to Liverpool, but overall, there were fewer changes to the squad, and the coaching staff remained intact. Thanks to this stability, Frankfurt started the new campaign confidently: a 4-1 win over Werder and a 3-1 victory against Hoffenheim. Six points from two games and a goal difference of 7-2—an excellent foundation for the season.

Match facts and head-to-head record

Bayer are winless in their last two matches and have just one victory in their previous four games.

Eintracht have won three in a row and have lost just once in their last ten outings.

Both teams have scored in each of their last three matches.

In their most recent head-to-head, Bayer thrashed Eintracht 4-1. Frankfurt haven’t beaten Leverkusen since 2022.

Probable lineups

Bayer Leverkusen: Flekken; Bade, Tapsoba, Quansah; Grimaldo, Garcia, Andrich, Tella; Tillman, Ben Seghir; Schick.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Zetterer; Theate, Collins, Koch, Kristensen; Larsson, Chaibi; Bahoya, Uzun, Doan; Burkardt.

Prediction

The teams have started the season in contrasting fashion, but one thing unites them—goals. Bayer have netted four times in two matches, while Eintracht have scored seven. My tip: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.5.