Dailysports Predictions Football Super Lig Turkey Predictions Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Alanyaspor Alanyaspor
Super Lig Turkey (Round 7) 26 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Turkiye, Alanya, GAIN Park Stadyumu
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1,0)
Odds: 1.53
One of the headline clashes of Turkish Super Lig Matchday 7 will take place on Friday at Bahçeşehir Okulları Stadium, where Alanyaspor will attempt to halt Galatasaray’s relentless winning streak. Here’s our pick for this high-stakes encounter, offering promising odds for success.

Match preview

Alanyaspor come into this fixture riding a four-match unbeaten run in the league and boast a formidable home record stretching back to last season. João Pereira’s men have already taken points off the likes of Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe but have also stumbled against lower-ranked sides. In their last outing, a late strike from Ogundu salvaged a point against İstanbul Başakşehir.

Nevertheless, Alanyaspor continue to showcase disciplined, organized football—especially at home, where they are undefeated in six consecutive matches. The switch to a back three has solidified their defense, while the attack relies on the mobility and sharpness of Ogundu. Against Galatasaray, maximum concentration and clinical finishing from rare opportunities will be essential.

Galatasaray remain the only Super Lig club with a perfect record, having won all six opening rounds this season. Okan Buruk’s squad top the league in goals scored (18) and share first place for defensive solidity (only 2 conceded). Their 3-1 win over Konyaspor, following a painful Champions League defeat to Eintracht, was a testament to their champion mentality and squad depth.

Mauro Icardi and Yunus Akgün are in red-hot form, while the midfield duo of Gündoğan and Torreira dominate the center of the park. Galatasaray are on a 14-match winning streak in the league, with a staggering 40:4 aggregate, and no other Turkish side currently matches their quality. Even away from home, the Lions remain overwhelming favorites.

Probable lineups

  • Alanyaspor: Taşkıran, Viana, Aliti, Lima, Keskin, Maestro, Makouta, Ruan, Hadji, Kaya, Ogundu
  • Galatasaray: Çakır, Sallai, Singo, Bardakcı, Jakobs, Torreira, Gündoğan, Sané, Akgün, Yılmaz, Icardi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Galatasaray have won each of their last seven meetings with Alanyaspor.
  • Alanyaspor are unbeaten in their last six home matches.
  • Galatasaray have won 14 consecutive Super Lig matches, conceding just four goals.

Prediction

Despite Alanyaspor’s impressive form and home confidence, Galatasaray are simply operating on another level right now. Expect the visitors to control proceedings and extend their winning run. Our bet for this match: “Galatasaray to win with a -1 handicap” at odds of 1.53.

