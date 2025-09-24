RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Primeira Liga Portugal Predictions Benfica vs Gil Vicente prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025

Benfica vs Gil Vicente prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Benfica vs Rio Ave prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Benfica Benfica
Primeira Liga Portugal (Round 1) Yesterday, 15:15
Finished
1 : 1
Portugal, Lisbon, Estadio da Luz
Rio Ave Rio Ave
Georgiy Sudakov
86’
90’
Andre Luiz
Review Match details Lineup H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.63
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Matchday 7 in the Portuguese league will unfold this Friday at Lisbon’s Estádio da Luz, where local giants Benfica host Gil Vicente. I’m backing an outcome in this encounter with strong odds for success.

Match preview

After the emotional return of José Mourinho to the Benfica dugout, the Eagles kicked off the season in spectacular fashion, only to hit familiar stumbling blocks soon after. Three of their last four fixtures have ended in disappointment, and all setbacks have come at home. The tendency to concede late goals is especially worrying—just as it happened against Rio Ave and previously versus Santa Clara and Qarabag.

Still, in the Primeira Liga, the Eagles remain unbeaten (4 wins, 2 draws), and this clash with Gil Vicente gives Mourinho a chance to steady the ship. Benfica have won their last six head-to-head meetings with this opponent, including two emphatic victories last season (5-1 and 3-0). With their quality and motivation, Benfica are expected to deliver, especially on home soil.

Gil Vicente have been a pleasant surprise at the season’s start: César Peixoto’s side have collected 13 points from a possible 18 and sit in the top four. They’re unbeaten in their last four matches, with three consecutive wins, closing the gap to Benfica in the standings. Their success is built on a rock-solid defense—just two goals conceded in six rounds.

The attack is also progressing—frontman Pablo has found the net in three straight matches and already has four goals to his name. However, Gil Vicente’s games are typically low-scoring: in all six of their league matches, there hasn’t been a single instance where both teams scored. This reflects a pragmatic style with a defensive focus, especially against the league’s top sides.

Probable lineups

  • Benfica: Trubin, Dedić, Silva, Otamendi, Dal, Barrenetxea, Rios, Lukebakio, Sudakov, Aursnes, Pavlidis
  • Gil Vicente: Andrew, Konan, Buatu, Elimbi, Ze Carlos, Garcia, Caceres, Souza, Esteves, Fernandes, Pablo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Benfica have beaten Gil Vicente in their last six head-to-head encounters.
  • None of Gil Vicente’s six Primeira Liga games this season have featured more than two goals.
  • Benfica remain unbeaten in the league, but have dropped points three times at home.

Prediction

Benfica are hungry for redemption after another slip-up and, with the home crowd behind them, will be eager to show their resolve. Despite Gil Vicente’s defensive resilience, the hosts’ superior quality and squad depth should prove decisive. We believe the bet “Both teams to score – No” at odds of 1.63 is a strong option for this match.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.63
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Genoa vs Empoli prediction Coppa Italia 25 sep 2025, 12:30 Genoa vs Empoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 September 2025 Genoa Odds: 1.53 Empoli Recommended Melbet
Go Ahead Eagles vs FC FCSB prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 12:45 Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 25, 2025 Go Ahead Eagles Odds: 1.649 FC FCSB Bet now 1xBet
Lille vs Brann prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 12:45 Lille vs Brann prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 25, 2025 Lille Odds: 1.45 Brann Bet now 1xBet
Osasuna vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 25 sep 2025, 13:30 Osasuna vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 September 2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.7 Elche Recommended Mostbet
BSC Young Boys vs Panathinaikos prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Young Boys vs Panathinaikos: a clash of equals in the opening round of the Europa League BSC Young Boys Odds: 1.46 Panathinaikos Bet now Mostbet
Salzburg vs FC Porto prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Salzburg vs Porto: Who will kick off the new Europa League season with a win? Salzburg Odds: 1.6 FC Porto Bet now 1xBet
VfB Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Stuttgart vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 25, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.63 Celta Vigo Recommended Mostbet
Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 25, 2025 Ferencvaros Odds: 1.65 Viktoria Plzen Bet now 1xBet
FC Utrecht vs Lyon prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Utrecht vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 25, 2025 FC Utrecht Odds: 1.6 Lyon Bet now Melbet
Rangers vs Genk prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Rangers vs Genk prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 25, 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.8 Genk Recommended Mostbet
Torino vs Pisa prediction Coppa Italia 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Torino vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 September 2025 Torino Odds: 1.75 Pisa Bet now 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Bologna prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Aston Villa vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 25 September 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.86 Bologna Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores