One of the headline clashes of Matchday 7 in the Portuguese league will unfold this Friday at Lisbon’s Estádio da Luz, where local giants Benfica host Gil Vicente. I’m backing an outcome in this encounter with strong odds for success.

Match preview

After the emotional return of José Mourinho to the Benfica dugout, the Eagles kicked off the season in spectacular fashion, only to hit familiar stumbling blocks soon after. Three of their last four fixtures have ended in disappointment, and all setbacks have come at home. The tendency to concede late goals is especially worrying—just as it happened against Rio Ave and previously versus Santa Clara and Qarabag.

Still, in the Primeira Liga, the Eagles remain unbeaten (4 wins, 2 draws), and this clash with Gil Vicente gives Mourinho a chance to steady the ship. Benfica have won their last six head-to-head meetings with this opponent, including two emphatic victories last season (5-1 and 3-0). With their quality and motivation, Benfica are expected to deliver, especially on home soil.

Gil Vicente have been a pleasant surprise at the season’s start: César Peixoto’s side have collected 13 points from a possible 18 and sit in the top four. They’re unbeaten in their last four matches, with three consecutive wins, closing the gap to Benfica in the standings. Their success is built on a rock-solid defense—just two goals conceded in six rounds.

The attack is also progressing—frontman Pablo has found the net in three straight matches and already has four goals to his name. However, Gil Vicente’s games are typically low-scoring: in all six of their league matches, there hasn’t been a single instance where both teams scored. This reflects a pragmatic style with a defensive focus, especially against the league’s top sides.

Probable lineups

Benfica : Trubin, Dedić, Silva, Otamendi, Dal, Barrenetxea, Rios, Lukebakio, Sudakov, Aursnes, Pavlidis

: Trubin, Dedić, Silva, Otamendi, Dal, Barrenetxea, Rios, Lukebakio, Sudakov, Aursnes, Pavlidis Gil Vicente: Andrew, Konan, Buatu, Elimbi, Ze Carlos, Garcia, Caceres, Souza, Esteves, Fernandes, Pablo

Match facts and head-to-head

Benfica have beaten Gil Vicente in their last six head-to-head encounters.

None of Gil Vicente’s six Primeira Liga games this season have featured more than two goals.

Benfica remain unbeaten in the league, but have dropped points three times at home.

Prediction

Benfica are hungry for redemption after another slip-up and, with the home crowd behind them, will be eager to show their resolve. Despite Gil Vicente’s defensive resilience, the hosts’ superior quality and squad depth should prove decisive. We believe the bet “Both teams to score – No” at odds of 1.63 is a strong option for this match.