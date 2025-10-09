ES ES FR FR
Velebayi and Baartman win case against Spurs

Football news Today, 15:13
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Velebayi and Baartman win case against Spurs

Kaizer Chiefs duo Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman are finally out of the woods.

Because of relegation to the third tier, Cape Town Spurs lost the case to uphold the two players' contracts.

After weeks of legal back-and-forth, SAFA arbitrator Hilton Epstein has finally ruled, and the decision favours Amakhosi.

Also read: New support for Kaizer Chiefs coaches

Epstein has declared Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman free agents, allowing the duo to be registered and used by Kaizer Chiefs in competitive matches.

In August, the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) had already declared the duo free agents, but Spurs appealed the ruling, arguing that their contracts should still stand. Epstein has now upheld the DRC’s interpretation, closing the case for good and siding with the players.

The duo could make their debuts against AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday, 18 October in Lumbumbashi, DRC.


