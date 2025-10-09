ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Former defender supports Kaizer Chiefs’ co-coaches

Former defender supports Kaizer Chiefs’ co-coaches

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Mokete Tsotetsi rallies support for co-coaches
Football news Today, 14:57
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Former defender supports Kaizer Chiefs’ co-coaches Alche Greeff/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs' former defender Mokete Tsotetsi, has expressed some confidence on Amakhosi's interim co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

With Nasreddine Nabi gone, the duo have collected one victory, two defeats and two draws. “Things might not be going smoothly for them right now, but you can see the effort they're putting in,” Tsotsi told Kick Off. "They need more time with the team, and we trust them. Eventually, they will get it right.

Also read: Cavin Johnson discusses Kaizer Chiefs

“As coaches, you can only do so much; the players need to do their part as well. What makes me happy is that the Chiefs players are working extremely hard this season and showing great determination,” the former central defender added.

The duo's next task will be a battle against AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup on Satuday 18 October in Lumbumbashi, DRC.


Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Doctor Khumalo talks about Relebohile Mofokeng Football news Today, 15:51 Doctor Khumalo talks about Relebohile Mofokeng
Mhlongo: Why Pirates are better than Chiefs Football news Today, 15:36 Mhlongo: Why Pirates are better than Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs' DDC team to face Manchester United Football news Today, 15:24 Kaizer Chiefs' DDC team to face Manchester United
Velebayi and Baartman win case against Spurs Football news Today, 15:13 Velebayi and Baartman win case against Spurs
Ouaddou talks about new Pirates midfielder Mariko Football news Today, 11:56 Ouaddou talks about new Pirates midfielder Mariko
Johnson comments on Chiefs management Football news Today, 11:23 Johnson comments on Chiefs management
Related Tournament News
Mailula moves to Belgium Football news Today, 10:26 Mailula moves to Belgium
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores