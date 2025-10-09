Former defender supports Kaizer Chiefs’ co-coaches

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Mokete Tsotetsi rallies support for co-coaches

Kaizer Chiefs' former defender Mokete Tsotetsi, has expressed some confidence on Amakhosi's interim co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

With Nasreddine Nabi gone, the duo have collected one victory, two defeats and two draws. “Things might not be going smoothly for them right now, but you can see the effort they're putting in,” Tsotsi told Kick Off. "They need more time with the team, and we trust them. Eventually, they will get it right.

“As coaches, you can only do so much; the players need to do their part as well. What makes me happy is that the Chiefs players are working extremely hard this season and showing great determination,” the former central defender added.

The duo's next task will be a battle against AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup on Satuday 18 October in Lumbumbashi, DRC.



