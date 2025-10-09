ES ES FR FR
Johnson comments on Chiefs management

Football news Today, 11:23
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has shared a quick reflection on his for club Amakhosi.

The Johannesburg-born coach took charge in October 2023 and remained until May 2024. The spell included 22 matches, with six wins, seven draws, and nine defeats.

Asked what type of coach is needed to replace Nasreddine Nabi, Johnson said: “Look, they’ve signed a lot of players, they’ve developed a few more youngsters… I can’t tell you what type of coach they need now,” Johnson said to FARPost.

“Because I was there and they let me go. So… if you ask me, I’d say hire Cavin Johnson again,” he laughed.

“Was I given enough time, yes or no? Was I treated right? Yes, or no? All those questions come up,” the former AmaZulu FC coach added.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are said to be moving with the plan to finish the season with the two interim co-coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

