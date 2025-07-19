RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news VAR in South Africa: launch postponed, but hope remains

VAR in South Africa: launch postponed, but hope remains

Football news Today, 11:29
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
VAR in South Africa: launch postponed, but hope remains Photo: x.com/superjourno

Less than a month before the new season of the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) kicks off, clouds are once again gathering around the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, according to Kickoff. Despite the confident statements from Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie that funding is secured, the timeline for implementing the system remains uncertain.

McKenzie, addressing parliament during a budget report, emphasized that the government has fulfilled its obligations—the funds for the project have been allocated, and now everything depends on the South African Football Association (SAFA).

"My task—to secure the funds—has already been accomplished. According to FIFA requirements, the project must be implemented through SAFA. This week, together with SAFA, we are discussing the details with the company that won the tender, and we'll begin passing all the necessary materials to launch VAR," the minister stated at a press conference following his parliamentary address.

For his part, SAFA referees' committee chief Abdul Ebrahim noted that a full VAR launch is unlikely to be ready for the MTN8 matches that open the season in early August. According to him, referees need at least six weeks of preparation, and a number of administrative hurdles still need to be addressed.

Related teams and leagues
MTN 8 Cup South Africa MTN 8 Cup South Africa Table MTN 8 Cup South Africa Fixtures MTN 8 Cup South Africa Predictions
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Popular news
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites? Football news 02 july 2025, 07:44 The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites?
More news
Upcoming matches
All
San Lorenzo - : - Gimnasia LP Today, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Lorenzo
-
Gimnasia LP
-
13:30
Lanus - : - Rosario Central Today, 15:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Lanus
-
Rosario Central
-
15:30
Godoy Cruz - : - Sarmiento Today, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Sarmiento
-
17:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Velez Sarsfield Today, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Velez Sarsfield
-
17:45
New England Revolution - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
CF Montreal - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
CF Montreal
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
DC United
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Charlotte FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Charlotte FC
-
19:30
Instituto - : - River Plate Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Instituto
-
River Plate
-
20:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:29 VAR in South Africa: launch postponed, but hope remains Tennis news Today, 11:03 Venus Williams, 45, set for comeback after 16 months—her first opponent revealed Football news Today, 10:34 Negotiations with Burnley have already begun. Manchester City wants to bring back goalkeeper James Trafford Football news Today, 09:50 Loan with option to buy. Barcelona finalizes Marcus Rashford transfer Football news Today, 09:28 Another talent on the radar. Orlando Pirates eye South Africa defender Khuluma Ndamane Football news Today, 08:59 Instead of Bayern and Barcelona. Xavi Simons opts for the Premier League and wants Chelsea move Football news Today, 08:33 Personal drama. Palmer unfollows his girlfriend Connie Grace on social media Football news Today, 07:55 Fiacre Ntwari on his way out. Nabi excludes Rwanda national team goalkeeper from his plans Football news Today, 07:25 Staying true to their principles. Courtois extends Real Madrid contract for another year Football news Today, 06:54 Here we go! Aubameyang returns to Marseille
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lorient vs Osasuna. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 July 2025 Football Today Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 19, 2025 Football Today Valencia vs Castellón: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football Today Braga vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 19, 2025 Football Today Sevilla vs Sunderland. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Boxing Today Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois. Prediction for the undisputed world championship bout on 19.07.2025 Football Today New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Has Inter Miami bounced back after their previous defeat? Football Today São Paulo vs Corinthians: can they break the winless streak? Football Today Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes: will Seattle extend their unbeaten run? Football Today FC Los Angeles vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction: Who will win El Tráfico?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores