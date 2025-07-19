VAR in South Africa: launch postponed, but hope remains

Less than a month before the new season of the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) kicks off, clouds are once again gathering around the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, according to Kickoff. Despite the confident statements from Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie that funding is secured, the timeline for implementing the system remains uncertain.

McKenzie, addressing parliament during a budget report, emphasized that the government has fulfilled its obligations—the funds for the project have been allocated, and now everything depends on the South African Football Association (SAFA).

"My task—to secure the funds—has already been accomplished. According to FIFA requirements, the project must be implemented through SAFA. This week, together with SAFA, we are discussing the details with the company that won the tender, and we'll begin passing all the necessary materials to launch VAR," the minister stated at a press conference following his parliamentary address.

For his part, SAFA referees' committee chief Abdul Ebrahim noted that a full VAR launch is unlikely to be ready for the MTN8 matches that open the season in early August. According to him, referees need at least six weeks of preparation, and a number of administrative hurdles still need to be addressed.