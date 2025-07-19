Another talent on the radar. Orlando Pirates eye South Africa defender Khuluma Ndamane

Young TS Galaxy defender Khuluma Ndamane has caught the attention of Orlando Pirates as preparations ramp up for the 2025/26 Betway Premier League season. According to Soccer Laduma, the 21-year-old, who has made a real breakthrough this season and already debuted for Bafana Bafana, has attracted interest from several clubs.

Despite having promising 19-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi in their ranks, the Pirates see Ndamane as a long-term investment, especially if Mbokazi departs for an overseas club.

Meanwhile, TS Galaxy are keen to keep hold of their talented defender, but are prepared to prioritize offers from abroad. On the domestic front, Sekhukhune United are set to challenge Orlando Pirates for the player’s signature.