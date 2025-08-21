Valtteri Bottas close to signing contract with Cadillac

An intriguing development.

Details: According to Crash.net, 35-year-old Finnish racing driver Valtteri Bottas is on the verge of signing a contract with the Cadillac team.

Rumors about a potential move have intensified over the past six months following Formula 1's announcement that Cadillac will join the grid as the 11th team in 2026.

R365 and Formula.hu also report that Cadillac has chosen Bottas as their first driver. There have also been reports online that Cadillac considered Colton Herta, but due to ongoing issues with obtaining his super license, his candidacy was dropped.

The legendary Finnish racer is a two-time Formula 1 World Championship runner-up (2019, 2020), a two-time World Championship bronze medalist (2017, 2021), and the 2011 GP3 Series champion.

Over his Formula 1 career, he has secured 10 Grand Prix victories, claimed 20 pole positions, and stood on the podium 67 times. Bottas also holds the record for the most points scored in a career without winning a world championship title.

Reminder: Could Hülkenberg have raced for Red Bull? Helmut Marko reveals the details