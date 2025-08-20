Hülkenberg could have raced for Red Bull? Helmut Marko reveals the details

Red Bull's last successful Formula 1 season was built around the Max Verstappen - Sergio Perez pairing. Perez joined the 'Bulls' ahead of the 2021 season. But as motorsport advisor Helmut Marko confessed, things could have turned out very differently.

Details: Marko admitted that at the end of the 2020 season, Nico Hülkenberg was also considered for the seat alongside Verstappen. However, Checo’s victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix ultimately convinced Red Bull’s bosses that Perez was the right choice.