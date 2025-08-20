Hülkenberg could have raced for Red Bull? Helmut Marko reveals the details
Red Bull's last successful Formula 1 season was built around the Max Verstappen - Sergio Perez pairing. Perez joined the 'Bulls' ahead of the 2021 season. But as motorsport advisor Helmut Marko confessed, things could have turned out very differently.
Details: Marko admitted that at the end of the 2020 season, Nico Hülkenberg was also considered for the seat alongside Verstappen. However, Checo’s victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix ultimately convinced Red Bull’s bosses that Perez was the right choice.
Quote: “At that time, I believe, he was co-hosting on Servus TV [a channel owned by Red Bull], so there was already a connection, and the talks had just started. But then Perez won the race in Bahrain, and everything swung in his favor.
I think it would have been a really good time, because they would have gotten along well, and yes, Hülkenberg is a guaranteed points scorer, and in our car he could have fought for top positions,” Marko said.