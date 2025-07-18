Usyk vs. Dubois II: Where and when to watch the boxing night

This weekend, the fight for the undisputed heavyweight world championship between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will take place. We've gathered all the essential information on where and when to catch this electrifying night of boxing.

Where and when the boxing night takes place

The bout for the undisputed heavyweight world title is set for Saturday, July 19, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The boxing night kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time. The main event is expected to start around 22:30 CET, but the timing may shift depending on the duration of the earlier bouts.

Full fight card

In addition to the headline bout, several intriguing matchups will take place throughout the evening. The full schedule:

Oleksandr Usyk (fight for the undisputed world heavyweight championship)

Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena (heavyweight)

Daniil Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson (light heavyweight)

Vladyslav Sirenko vs. Solomon Dacres (heavyweight)

Adam Hamed vs. Ezequiel Gregores (welterweight)

Lasha Guruli vs. James Francis (super welterweight)

Where to watch Usyk vs. Dubois II

The main broadcaster for the undisputed heavyweight world title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois is the streaming service DAZN. The broadcast will be available in over 200 countries worldwide.

The pay-per-view price is £24.99 in the UK; $59.99 in the US; $19.99 or the equivalent in other countries.

Reminder: The Ring magazine has published an updated pound-for-pound ranking. Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk remains firmly at the top.