Record for the Ukrainian: Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois complete weigh-in

The highly anticipated bout for the undisputed heavyweight championship between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois is just around the corner. The official weights for both fighters have now been revealed.

Details: On Friday, July 18, the official weigh-in took place. The Ukrainian tipped the scales at 103.1 kilograms, while the Briton came in at 110.6 kilograms.

Notably, this is the heaviest weight of Oleksandr Usyk's professional career. His previous record was 102.5 kg, which he registered for his rematch against Tyson Fury.

The showdown between Usyk and Dubois is set for Saturday, July 19, at Wembley Stadium and will be contested for all the major heavyweight belts.

Reminder: The Ring magazine has released an updated pound-for-pound ranking. Oleksandr Usyk remains the top-ranked fighter regardless of weight class.