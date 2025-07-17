Who is on top? The Ring publishes updated pound-for-pound boxing rankings

The Ring magazine has unveiled its latest pound-for-pound rankings, spotlighting the world's elite boxers regardless of weight class.

Details: Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk retains the top spot, with his much-anticipated undisputed heavyweight title bout looming on the horizon.

Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue holds firm in second place, while American fighter Terence Crawford rounds out the top three.

The top 10 has seen some movement. WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson of the United States has broken into the elite group, pushing out WBC super middleweight titleholder David Benavidez.

The Ring top 10 rankings

Oleksandr Usyk Naoya Inoue Terence Crawford Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev Junto Nakatani Jesse Rodriguez Saul Alvarez Ken Shiro Shakur Stevenson

Reminder: Tyson Fury recently announced that a third fight between him and Oleksandr Usyk is scheduled for April 2026. Now, journalists have asked the Ukrainian champion himself for comment.