Oleksandr Usyk comments on Fury's statement about a third fight

Recently, Tyson Fury announced that a third fight between him and Oleksandr Usyk will take place in April 2026. Now, reporters have asked the Ukrainian himself about this.

Details: According to Oleksandr Usyk, he knows nothing about a third bout against the 'Gypsy King.' The Ukrainian also added that he is currently focused on his fight with Dubois and isn’t thinking about anything else.

Quote: "I don’t want to comment on this, but I have no idea what’s going on. I know nothing about it. Fury and I have a fight in 2026? Tyson is just a crazy guy. Right now, I have a fight with Dubois," Usyk said in an interview with Stomping Ground.

The fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place on Saturday, July 19, at Wembley Stadium in England.

Reminder: According to the Brit himself, he is ready to return to boxing only for a fight with Oleksandr Usyk — that is, for their third encounter.