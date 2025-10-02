RU RU ES ES FR FR
Unique. Haaland scores more goals in 50 matches than some clubs in Champions League history

A phenomenal striker.
Football news Today, 01:17
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In the second round of the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City faced Monaco away, and Erling Haaland once again put on a show.

Details: In this match, the Norwegian striker struck twice, taking his tally to 52 goals in 50 Champions League appearances. Moreover, as reported by Opta, Haaland has scored more goals in his first 50 matches in the competition than some clubs managed in the same span.

Dinamo Zagreb, Anderlecht, Lille, Club Brugge, Beşiktaş, Celtic, Galatasaray, CSKA Moscow, and Panathinaikos all had fewer goals in their first 50 Champions League games than Haaland alone.

Yet City still failed to secure the win against Monaco. The match ended in a 2-2 draw after conceding late on.

Reminder: Erling Haaland has scored in every match for club and country since early September. This was already his 13th goal in the last seven games.

