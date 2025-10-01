RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Erling Haaland continues to stun: 13th goal in seven matches and a record-breaking Champions League run

Erling Haaland continues to stun: 13th goal in seven matches and a record-breaking Champions League run

The goal machine keeps rolling
Football news Today, 16:03
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Erling Haaland continues to stun: 13th goal in seven matches and a record-breaking Champions League run https://x.com/ManCity/status/1973471208206377450

In the Champions League clash against Monaco, the Norwegian striker found the net yet again, opening the scoring and setting a unique milestone.

Details: Norwegian forward Erling Haaland has scored in every match for club and country since the start of September. And this was already his thirteenth goal in his last seven games.

This strike was especially meaningful in European competition: his 52nd goal in 50 Champions League appearances. No player in the history of the competition has ever reached such numbers before.

Related teams and leagues
Monaco Monaco Schedule Monaco News Monaco Transfers
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Matheus Nunes of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 06:51 Napoli looking to sign Portuguese player from Manchester City
Guardiola says he would like to keep Savinho in the squad Football news 29 sep 2025, 09:28 Guardiola says he would like to keep Savinho in the squad
Unpleasant news. Pep Guardiola has revealed an injury concern for Rodri Football news 29 sep 2025, 01:55 Unpleasant news. Pep Guardiola has revealed an injury concern for Rodri
A historic day. An intriguing new record set in the Premier League Football news 28 sep 2025, 16:27 A historic day. An intriguing new record set in the Premier League
Loud voice. Pogba signs petition demanding Israel's exclusion from international competitions Football news 28 sep 2025, 09:57 Loud voice. Pogba signs petition demanding Israel's exclusion from international competitions
Another Portuguese star in Saudi Arabia? Bernardo Silva could move to one of the local league clubs Football news 28 sep 2025, 04:04 Another Portuguese star in Saudi Arabia? Bernardo Silva could move to one of the local league clubs
Related Tournament News
Referee’s call under question? PSG defender clips Barcelona player but no penalty given Football news Today, 15:37 Referee’s call under question? PSG defender clips Barcelona player but no penalty given
Vitinha's fatal error gifts Barcelona a goal in clash with PSG Football news Today, 15:36 Vitinha's fatal error gifts Barcelona a goal in clash with PSG
Stunning skill! Yamal dazzles as he beats several PSG defenders Football news Today, 15:18 Stunning skill! Yamal dazzles as he beats several PSG defenders
Nick Woltemade makes Newcastle history after thrashing Union in the Champions League Football news Today, 15:09 Nick Woltemade makes Newcastle history after crushing Union in the Champions League
Hostile reception for PSG on the way to Montjuïc! PSG team bus pelted with objects Football news Today, 14:05 Hostile reception for PSG on the road to Montjuïc! PSG team bus pelted with objects
Trolling in action: PSG fans chant about Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win ahead of Barcelona clash Football news Today, 13:57 Trolling in action: PSG fans chant about Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win ahead of Barcelona clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores