Erling Haaland continues to stun: 13th goal in seven matches and a record-breaking Champions League run

The goal machine keeps rolling

In the Champions League clash against Monaco, the Norwegian striker found the net yet again, opening the scoring and setting a unique milestone.

Details: Norwegian forward Erling Haaland has scored in every match for club and country since the start of September. And this was already his thirteenth goal in his last seven games.

This strike was especially meaningful in European competition: his 52nd goal in 50 Champions League appearances. No player in the history of the competition has ever reached such numbers before.