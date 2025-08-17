RU RU ES ES FR FR
Unique achievement. Lionel Messi sets an incredible record

First in history once again
Football news Today, 16:00
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
In another MLS clash, Inter Miami defeated LA Galaxy 3-1. Lionel Messi once again proved to be a pivotal figure, netting a goal and providing an assist, even though he spent just one half on the pitch.

The legendary Argentine's remarkable achievement lies in the fact that he is the only footballer in history to be both the top scorer and top assist provider for three different teams simultaneously:

  • Barcelona — 672 goals and 269 assists
  • Inter Miami — 59 goals and 28 assists
  • Argentina national team — 112 goals and 58 assists

To date, the Argentine has played 1,117 official matches, scoring 875 goals and providing 389 assists.

