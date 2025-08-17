RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions RW Essen vs Borussia Dortmund: Can RW Essen put up any fight against Dortmund?

RW Essen vs Borussia Dortmund: Can RW Essen put up any fight against Dortmund?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
RW Essen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Photo: https://x.com/BVB
RW Essen
RW Essen RW Essen Schedule RW Essen News RW Essen Transfers
DFB-Pokal Germany DFB-Pokal Germany Table DFB-Pokal Germany Fixtures DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions
18 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Germany, Essen, Stadion an der Hafenstrasse
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Schedule Borussia Dortmund News Borussia Dortmund Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Borussia Dortmund Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

RW Essen will host Borussia Dortmund at their home ground in the 1/32 finals of the German Cup. The match is scheduled for Monday, August 18, kicking off at 20:45 CET. I’m bringing you a betting tip for this clash.

RW Essen vs Borussia Dortmund: Match preview

RW Essen compete in the 3. Liga, and their start to the new season has been far from stable. They drew 1-1 in both their opening matches. Before the start of the league, the team played eight friendlies: six wins and two defeats. Last season, RW Essen finished eighth in the 3. Liga table. As for the German Cup, they exited the competition at this very stage last year, losing 1-4 to Leipzig.

Now, Essen face another top-flight opponent—Borussia Dortmund. For Dortmund, this will be their first official game of the season. Over the summer, they played four friendlies—winning two and losing two. Dortmund’s pre-season was intense, as they participated in the Club World Cup, reaching the play-offs and making it to the quarterfinals. Borussia kick off their new campaign against RW Essen, before facing St. Pauli in their Bundesliga opener next week.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • RW Essen are winless in their last three matches: two draws and a defeat.
  • Dortmund have won two and lost two of their last four matches.
  • The last time these sides met was in 2017—RW Essen beat Borussia 3-2. Before that, Dortmund had won the previous three encounters.

Probable lineups

  • RW Essen: Viden; Alonso, Schulz, Kraulich; Safi, Mustje, Gyasula, Buebari; Arslan, Musel; Martinovic
  • Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Mane, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Gross, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Svensson; Guirassy, Adeyemi

Prediction

Borussia are clear favorites in this tie, and in my opinion, Dortmund will confidently advance. I suggest betting on the visitors’ individual total over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.75.

Prediction on game Borussia Dortmund Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction English Premier League Today, 09:00 Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17 August 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.86 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
SV Atlas Delmenhorst vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 09:30 Delmenhorst vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: Will the team reach the DFB-Pokal round of 16? SV Atlas Delmenhorst Odds: 1.72 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now Mostbet
Celta Vigo vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 11:00 Celta Vigo vs Getafe: Will Celta Vigo kick off the new season with a win? Celta Vigo Odds: 1.75 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League Today, 11:30 Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 17.08.2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.93 Arsenal Recommended 1xBet
Hallescher FC vs Augsburg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany Today, 12:00 Hallescher vs Augsburg: Who will kick off the DFB-Pokal with a win? Hallescher FC Odds: 1.8 Augsburg Bet now 1xBet
Monza vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia Today, 12:00 Monza vs Frosinone prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.08.2025 Monza Odds: 1.71 Frosinone Bet now Melbet
Elena Rybakina vs Iga Swiatek prediction Cincinnati Open WTA Today, 13:00 Elena Rybakina vs Iga Swiatek prediction and betting tips - August 17, 2025 Elena Rybakina Odds: 1.62 Iga Swiatek Recommended 1xBet
Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 14:45 Nantes vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.08.2025 Nantes Odds: 1.55 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now 1xBet
Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Espanyol vs Atlético Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.08.2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.85 Atletico Madrid Bet now Mostbet
Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Espanyol vs Atlético prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 17, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.57 Atletico Madrid Recommended Mostbet
River Plate vs Godoy Cruz prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 17:30 River Plate vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 River Plate Odds: 1.48 Godoy Cruz Bet now Mostbet
Independiente Rivadavia vs Boca Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:30 Independiente Rivadavia vs Boca Juniors prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025 Independiente Rivadavia Odds: 1.6 Boca Juniors Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores