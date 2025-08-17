Prediction on game Borussia Dortmund Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

RW Essen will host Borussia Dortmund at their home ground in the 1/32 finals of the German Cup. The match is scheduled for Monday, August 18, kicking off at 20:45 CET. I’m bringing you a betting tip for this clash.

RW Essen vs Borussia Dortmund: Match preview

RW Essen compete in the 3. Liga, and their start to the new season has been far from stable. They drew 1-1 in both their opening matches. Before the start of the league, the team played eight friendlies: six wins and two defeats. Last season, RW Essen finished eighth in the 3. Liga table. As for the German Cup, they exited the competition at this very stage last year, losing 1-4 to Leipzig.

Now, Essen face another top-flight opponent—Borussia Dortmund. For Dortmund, this will be their first official game of the season. Over the summer, they played four friendlies—winning two and losing two. Dortmund’s pre-season was intense, as they participated in the Club World Cup, reaching the play-offs and making it to the quarterfinals. Borussia kick off their new campaign against RW Essen, before facing St. Pauli in their Bundesliga opener next week.

Match facts and head-to-head

RW Essen are winless in their last three matches: two draws and a defeat.

Dortmund have won two and lost two of their last four matches.

The last time these sides met was in 2017—RW Essen beat Borussia 3-2. Before that, Dortmund had won the previous three encounters.

Probable lineups

RW Essen: Viden; Alonso, Schulz, Kraulich; Safi, Mustje, Gyasula, Buebari; Arslan, Musel; Martinovic

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Mane, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Gross, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Svensson; Guirassy, Adeyemi

Prediction

Borussia are clear favorites in this tie, and in my opinion, Dortmund will confidently advance. I suggest betting on the visitors’ individual total over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.75.