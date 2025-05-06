Unexpectedly, Raphinha said Xavi didn't trust him

Raphinha is now one of Barcelona's leading stars and, dare we say, a contender for the Ballon d'Or. But last year, things were very different: under Xavi's management, he played just 17 matches. The Brazilian has responded to this period with some sharp remarks.

Details: Raphinha stated outright that he felt Xavi, Hansi Flick's predecessor, didn’t trust him, as he was only given playing time when his competitors for the position were unavailable.