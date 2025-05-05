Raphinha Almost Played for Italy in Euro 2020! Here’s What Stopped Him

Barca starboy and Brazilian winger Raphinha has opened up about his near-decision to represent Italy, revealing that he was on the verge of joining the Azzurri squad for the 2020 European Championship.

Quote: “I was supposed to go to the Euro they won in 2020. I was basically set to go. So luckily, since the passport didn’t come through,” Raphinha shared with Isabela Pagliari.

The ex-Leeds United player revealed that he was frequently contacted by figures from the Italian national team, including regular calls from Italian midfielder Jorginho.

Quote: “The Italian staff had this amazing project for me, something that really caught my eye,” he added.

However, despite the enticing offer, Raphinha admitted that he still held onto a slim chance of representing Brazil.

Quote: “But at the same time, deep down, I still had that one percent of hope that I could wear the Brazil shirt. And luckily, my Italian passport didn’t get ready in time!”

The winger’s close call with Italy highlights the strong pull of both nations, but fate led him to continue his international career with Brazil.

Reminder: Barcelona’s talisman Raphinha is already gearing up for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan, set for next Tuesday, May 6. The Brazilian winger shared a repost of Ferran Torres’ Instagram story to his own feed, reflecting the squad’s anticipation.