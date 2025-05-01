“More and better.” Barcelona star Raphinha looks ahead to Champions League return leg against Inter

Barcelona’s talisman Raphinha is already gearing up for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan, set for next Tuesday, May 6. The Brazilian winger shared a repost of Ferran Torres’ Instagram story to his own feed, reflecting the squad’s anticipation.

The photo posted by Torres features himself alongside Raphinha. Ferran captioned the image with the words, “On Tuesday… more and better!” and tagged his Brazilian teammate.

This social media exchange underscores how eager the Barcelona players are for the return clash with Inter Milan, hoping to raise their game and secure a spot in the Champions League final.

It’s worth noting that the first leg in Barcelona ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw. Torres found the net in that thrilling contest—his goal coming from a Raphinha assist. While Raphinha didn’t score himself, it was his powerful shot that, after ricocheting off the crossbar, resulted in an own goal by Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final, featuring PSG and London’s Arsenal in Paris, is scheduled for the following Wednesday, May 7.