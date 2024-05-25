Unexpectedly. Bayern Munich has revealed the reason for Tuchel's departure

The bosses of Bayern Munich have cited an unexpected reason for Tuchel's refusal to negotiate a new contract. They are convinced that the coach disrupted the negotiations for a contract extension because he had already received an offer from Manchester United.

German journalist and host of the Bayern Insider podcast, Christian Falk, reported that the Munich club had initiated talks with Tuchel about extending their collaboration. However, a few days later, Tuchel himself announced that he would leave the team at the end of the season. At the same time, rumors emerged that his representatives were negotiating with the "Red Devils."

Yesterday, on May 24th, The Guardian newspaper reported that Manchester United would dismiss ten Hag after the FA Cup final, even if they win against Manchester City. Among the potential candidates to replace him are Tuchel, Pochettino, Makena, Potter, and Frank.