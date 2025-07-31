Unexpected twist! Newcastle have already found a replacement for Isak

The Magpies are actively preparing for the possible departure of their team leader, Alexander Isak.

Details: According to journalist Craig Hope, Newcastle's coaching staff have confirmed the candidacy of 25-year-old Norwegian striker Jørgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton as a replacement for Isak, should the Swede leave the club.

Reports suggest that Larsen remains something of a "dark horse" among Premier League forwards, but Newcastle see tremendous potential in him, as well as a relatively modest transfer fee.

Larsen joined Wolverhampton this January, making the move from Spanish side Celta for €27 million. In just half a year, he has already played 38 matches for the club, netting 14 goals and providing 5 assists—making quite a statement in the Premier League.

The Norwegian's market value is currently estimated at €30 million by Transfermarkt, and his contract with Wolves runs until 2029.

