Unexpected twist! Former France striker Martial could move to Mexico

Striker Anthony Martial may be on the move once again
Transfer news Today, 11:00
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Details: The forward, who joined Greek club AEK as a free agent after leaving Manchester United in the summer of 2024, is currently exploring new opportunities for the next stage of his career.

According to journalist Marc Mechenoua, the Greek club is ready to part ways with the forward, while Mexican side Pumas have shown strong interest in signing him. Negotiations between the parties are ongoing, and a decision on the transfer could be made in the near future.

Martial featured in 24 matches for AEK across all competitions, netting 9 goals and providing 2 assists. The player is eager for a new challenge and hopes to cement his place in another squad, with the Mexican league potentially offering a fresh chapter in his career.

Reminder: Manchester United is looking to sign Nottingham midfielder Anderson

