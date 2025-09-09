Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.92 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 13, in the fourth round of Ligue 1, Nice will host Nantes at their home stadium. Read on for a detailed breakdown of both teams and the likely outcome of the match.

See also: Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips 13 September 2025

Match preview

Nice have had a rough start to the season: in the Champions League qualifiers, Les Aiglons were comprehensively beaten by Benfica with an aggregate score of 4-0, sending them down to the Europa League group stage. Their Ligue 1 campaign also began with difficulties: a home defeat to Toulouse (0-1), an away loss against newly-promoted Le Havre (1-3), and a second-round victory over Auxerre (2-1).

Under Franck Haise, Nice's style is built on rapid, vertical transitions and aggressive pressing, with a focus on quick surges forward rather than dominating possession.

Nantes, having finished in the bottom half of Ligue 1 in the 2024/25 season, missed out on European competition and enjoyed a calm pre-season, making targeted moves in the transfer market. Like Nice, the Canaries got off to a disappointing start in 2025/26: just one win in three rounds—against Auxerre (1-0)—and two defeats to Strasbourg and PSG, both by the same scoreline.

The team boasts a stable defense, but their play is often overly cautious. The lack of attacking intensity and finishing remains a weak spot, despite off-season efforts to strengthen the squad and stay competitive.

Probable lineups

Nice: Diouf, Mendy, Bach, Peprah, Boudaoui, Samed, Louchet, Barr, Boga, Jansson, Kevin

Nantes: Lopes, Adu, Awaziem, Taty, Cozza, Hong, Coquelin, Lepenant, Guirassy, Benhattab, Mostafa

Match facts and head-to-head

Nantes have recorded three wins and two draws in the last five meetings

Nice have managed just one win from their opening five matches of the season

In seven of Nantes' last eight official matches, there have been fewer than three goals scored

Prediction

Both teams have started the season poorly. Their attacking play has been uninspiring, with a lack of quality chances and poor finishing. Defensively, things look more solid, especially for both sides. My prediction: total under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.92.