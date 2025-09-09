RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Nice vs Nantes: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — 13 September 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Nice vs Nantes prediction @ogcnice_eng / X
13 sep 2025, 11:00
- : -
France, Nice, Allianz Riviera
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.92
On September 13, in the fourth round of Ligue 1, Nice will host Nantes at their home stadium. Read on for a detailed breakdown of both teams and the likely outcome of the match.

See also: Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips 13 September 2025

Match preview

Nice have had a rough start to the season: in the Champions League qualifiers, Les Aiglons were comprehensively beaten by Benfica with an aggregate score of 4-0, sending them down to the Europa League group stage. Their Ligue 1 campaign also began with difficulties: a home defeat to Toulouse (0-1), an away loss against newly-promoted Le Havre (1-3), and a second-round victory over Auxerre (2-1).

Under Franck Haise, Nice's style is built on rapid, vertical transitions and aggressive pressing, with a focus on quick surges forward rather than dominating possession.

Nantes, having finished in the bottom half of Ligue 1 in the 2024/25 season, missed out on European competition and enjoyed a calm pre-season, making targeted moves in the transfer market. Like Nice, the Canaries got off to a disappointing start in 2025/26: just one win in three rounds—against Auxerre (1-0)—and two defeats to Strasbourg and PSG, both by the same scoreline.

The team boasts a stable defense, but their play is often overly cautious. The lack of attacking intensity and finishing remains a weak spot, despite off-season efforts to strengthen the squad and stay competitive.

Probable lineups

Nice: Diouf, Mendy, Bach, Peprah, Boudaoui, Samed, Louchet, Barr, Boga, Jansson, Kevin

Nantes: Lopes, Adu, Awaziem, Taty, Cozza, Hong, Coquelin, Lepenant, Guirassy, Benhattab, Mostafa

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Nantes have recorded three wins and two draws in the last five meetings
  • Nice have managed just one win from their opening five matches of the season
  • In seven of Nantes' last eight official matches, there have been fewer than three goals scored

Prediction

Both teams have started the season poorly. Their attacking play has been uninspiring, with a lack of quality chances and poor finishing. Defensively, things look more solid, especially for both sides. My prediction: total under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.92.

