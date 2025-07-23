Unexpected turn. Grealish could move to a top European league

The days of winger Jack Grealish at Manchester City are all but numbered, as Pep Guardiola made it clear at the end of last season that the Englishman is no longer in his plans. Now, Grealish is on the lookout for a new club, and some surprising options have emerged.

Details: According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are leaning towards making a move for the winger. However, Grealish is not the club’s primary target—the main objective for the Partenopei remains Swiss international Dan Ndoye from Bologna. Negotiations have stalled, though; Bologna have already rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest and have yet to reach an agreement with Napoli.

Manchester City may consider selling Grealish if a convincing offer comes in, but any deal is likely to be complicated by the player's high transfer fee and salary, making negotiations challenging for the Serie A side.

Reminder: Grealish is not Napoli’s only candidate, as the option of Federico Chiesa from Liverpool is also being considered.