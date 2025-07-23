RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Unexpected turn. Grealish could move to a top European league

Unexpected turn. Grealish could move to a top European league

And to a pretty decent club, too.
Football news Today, 03:16
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Unexpected turn. Grealish could move to a top European league Getty Images

The days of winger Jack Grealish at Manchester City are all but numbered, as Pep Guardiola made it clear at the end of last season that the Englishman is no longer in his plans. Now, Grealish is on the lookout for a new club, and some surprising options have emerged.

Details: According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are leaning towards making a move for the winger. However, Grealish is not the club’s primary target—the main objective for the Partenopei remains Swiss international Dan Ndoye from Bologna. Negotiations have stalled, though; Bologna have already rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest and have yet to reach an agreement with Napoli.

Manchester City may consider selling Grealish if a convincing offer comes in, but any deal is likely to be complicated by the player's high transfer fee and salary, making negotiations challenging for the Serie A side.

Reminder: Grealish is not Napoli’s only candidate, as the option of Federico Chiesa from Liverpool is also being considered.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli Schedule SSC Napoli News SSC Napoli Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Zira - : - Hajduk Split Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Zira
-
Hajduk Split
-
11:30
FCI Levadia - : - Iberia 1999 Today, 12:30 Europa Conference League
FCI Levadia
-
Iberia 1999
-
12:30
Brann - : - Salzburg Today, 13:00 Champions League
Brann
-
Salzburg
-
13:00
Silkeborg - : - KA Akureyri Today, 13:00 Europa Conference League
Silkeborg
-
KA Akureyri
-
13:00
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
14:00
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
TNS
-
FC Differdange 03
-
14:00
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:45 Champions League
Shelbourne
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:45
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
-
FC Milsami Orhei
-
15:00
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:29 "I'm just a dreamer..." Real still hopes to sign William Saliba Boxing News Today, 04:18 Dubois' coach clarifies the situation with the 'party' before the Usyk fight Football news Today, 04:05 Official: Evan Ferguson joins Roma! On loan for now... Lifestyle Today, 04:02 Vinicius shares photos from a spectacular party celebrating his 25th birthday Football news Today, 03:46 Subimendi explains why he only now decided to join Arsenal Lifestyle Today, 03:43 Strange behavior. Zlatan Ibrahimović removes his famous tattoo Football news Today, 03:34 Back to work: Yamal shares new training photo from Barcelona camp Football news Today, 03:16 Unexpected turn. Grealish could move to a top European league Football news Today, 02:47 Former Premier League coach fears Mbeumo may struggle with pressure at Man United Football news Today, 02:12 Financial expert reveals the key factor that could help Crystal Palace win their UEFA appeal
Sport Predictions
Football Today Club Brugge vs Patro Eisden prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Football Today Metalist 1925 vs Qatar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Tennis Today Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction and betting tips - July 23, 2025 Football Today Como vs Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and bets for the match - July 23, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores