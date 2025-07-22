In high demand. Six Italian clubs show interest in Chiesa

Winger Federico Chiesa has struggled to adapt to English football, resulting in very limited playing time at Liverpool. Despite this lengthy spell on the sidelines, interest in him remains absolutely sky-high.

Details: According to Caught Offside, as many as six Italian clubs—Napoli, Roma, Milan, Juventus, Atalanta, and Como—have expressed interest in the winger. However, three of these clubs face financial issues that must be resolved before any transfer can take place, while Atalanta sees Chiesa as a potential replacement for Ademola Lookman should he depart.

Atletico Madrid are also keeping a close eye on the situation, believing that, despite his dip in form, Chiesa’s quality remains intact. The financial aspect is appealing as well: Liverpool didn’t spend heavily to bring Chiesa in, paying just €12 million, and are not demanding an inflated fee for his transfer.

Reminder: There have also been previous reports that Liverpool’s striker Darwin Núñez could be on his way to Italy, but not to Napoli, who had shown interest in him earlier.