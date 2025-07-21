RU RU ES ES FR FR
Not Napoli? Núñez attracts interest from Italian giant

Not Napoli? Núñez attracts interest from Italian giant

Interest is growing.
Football news Today, 09:15
Liam Garcia
Getty Images

Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez has caught the eye of Italy's top clubs. Previously, Napoli had shown interest in the forward, but the Partenopei ultimately chose a different target. Still, this hasn't dampened Serie A's pursuit.

Details: According to La Repubblica, Juventus has now entered the race for the striker. However, for now, the Bianconeri's interest remains just that—interest—with no concrete offer on the table yet. Reports suggest a decision could be made in the coming days.

Reminder: For a while, Napoli were considered the frontrunners to sign Núñez. The player himself was open to a move to the city at the foot of Vesuvius, but the deal fell through when the Italian club opted to sign Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese instead.

It's possible that Napoli were put off by Liverpool's financial demands, as the Reds were reportedly asking for around €70 million for their striker.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
