Unexpected. Leeds set to sack manager who returned club to Premier League

Leeds is performing confidently in the Championship this season and has already secured promotion to the Premier League. However, in the elite of English football, it might be a different team.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, the club's management plans to change the head coach in the summer.

Currently, Leeds is coached by German Daniel Farke, but in Leeds, they believe he is not a good fit for the Premier League. Previously, Farke was relegated twice from the Premier League as the head coach of Norwich.

However, Leeds will not make this decision until they find a suitable candidate to replace Farke.

Reminder: Along with Leeds, Burnley has also secured promotion to the Premier League.