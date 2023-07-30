Ukrainian Trubin agreed to move to Inter

RU RU
Goalkeeper of Donetsk's "Shakhtar" and the Ukrainian national team, Anatoliy Trubin, will definitely become a player of Milan's "Inter," as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the player has agreed on personal contract terms with the Italian club. The goalkeeper will join "Inter" in the summer of 2024 when his contract with the Ukrainian club expires. However, the Italians will still try to acquire the Ukrainian goalkeeper in the current summer transfer window. However, the Milanese club is not prepared to pay the requested 15 million euros for him.

Earlier, it was reported that "Inter" is close to acquiring 33-year-old goalkeeper Jan Sommer from Bayern Munich and the Swiss national team. The transfer fee will amount to four million euros without including bonuses.

Trubin, who is 21 years old, is a product of "Shakhtar." He has played a total of 94 matches for the Ukrainian club in all competitions and conceded 94 goals. He also had 39 matches with clean sheets. His contract with the Donetsk club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Trubin has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has played a total of seven matches for the Ukrainian national team, conceding 12 goals.

