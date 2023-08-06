RU RU
Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to moving to the Turkish top club

Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to moving to the Turkish top club

Football news Today, 09:55
Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to moving to the Turkish top club Photo: Ruslan Malinovsky's Instagram / Author unknown

According to Foot Mercato, Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi of Marseille is being considered by Istanbul-based club Besiktas for a potential transfer in the summer transfer window. Besiktas has already made an offer for the Ukrainian player, and Italian club Torino is also reportedly interested in signing him.

Earlier reports suggested that the management of Marseille decided to sell the player due to dissatisfaction with his current form on the field.

Malinovskyi, 30 years old, has been playing for Marseille since January 2023. He joined the club from Atalanta on a loan deal and later was permanently transferred to Marseille for a fee of €10 million. In total, he has played 23 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His contract with Marseille is set to expire in the summer of 2026. Before joining Marseille, Malinovskyi also played for Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevastopol, Zorya, and Genk.

Malinovskyi has been representing the Ukrainian national team since 2015. He has played 55 matches for the national team, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists, and has received 12 yellow cards.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
