RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News MMA News UFC champion dumped his fiancée after learning she was already married

UFC champion dumped his fiancée after learning she was already married

MMA News Today, 05:23
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
UFC champion dumped his fiancée after learning she was already married Photo: Alex Pereira's Instagram page/Author unknown

The personal life of UFC champion Alex Pereira is not in great shape, as his relationship with fiancée Christina Merl ended quite quickly.

As reported by the New York Post, Pereira decided to break up with his girlfriend after learning that she was married. In the latest episode of the Full Send MMA podcast, he said:

"It's a bit difficult to talk about this because I've already cut this person out of my life. I would also like to ask my fans to cut her out of their lives as well.

This was a person I trusted, I brought her into my home with my family. And after that, I found out she was married."

Pereira has removed all evidence of his previous relationship from his social media accounts.

Alex Pereira is a professional MMA fighter who was previously the UFC middleweight champion and is currently the light heavyweight champion. He holds the fifth spot in the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Last year, the Brazilian fighter had three bouts. In April, in his final middleweight bout, he lost to Israel Adesanya, who knocked him out in the second round. After moving up to light heavyweight, he defeated Jan Błachowicz in July and then faced Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 in November. Pereira confidently won the match, knocking out his opponent in the second round and capturing the UFC light heavyweight title.

Popular news
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:41 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 01:29 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia Football news Yesterday, 16:57 AFCON. Guinea secured a narrow victory over Gambia
Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Inter thrashed Lazio in the Italian Super Cup and advanced to the final
Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong Football news Yesterday, 14:26 Iran advanced to the playoffs of the Asian Cup by defeating Hong Kong
African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Yesterday, 13:57 African Cup of Nations. Senegal defeats Cameroon to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Biathlon News Today, 08:22 Biathlon World Cup 2023/2024: schedule and results Biathlon News Today, 08:20 The Germans bypassed Norway. Results of the single mixed relay at the Biathlon World Cup Football news Today, 07:52 Who has already earned a ticket to the playoffs? All participants in the 1/8 finals AFCON 2023 Tennis news Today, 07:24 All participants are known. Who made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open women's Football news Today, 07:02 The first teams are known. Who will play in the playoffs of the Asian Cup 2023 Olympic Games News Today, 06:26 Lionel Messi wants to win another trophy. He and Di Maria have their sights set on the Olympics Tennis news Today, 05:45 Third racket Daniil Medvedev beat the Canadian and reached the fourth stage of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 05:42 Unbelievable! Iga Swiatek crashed out in the third round of the Aus Open Cricket News Today, 05:24 Former Bangladesh player banned for two years for violating the Anti-Corruption Code MMA News Today, 05:23 UFC champion dumped his fiancée after learning she was already married
Sport Predictions
Football Today Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Darmstadt vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Bochum vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Villarreal vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football Today Mauritania vs Angola prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024