UFC champion dumped his fiancée after learning she was already married

The personal life of UFC champion Alex Pereira is not in great shape, as his relationship with fiancée Christina Merl ended quite quickly.

As reported by the New York Post, Pereira decided to break up with his girlfriend after learning that she was married. In the latest episode of the Full Send MMA podcast, he said:

"It's a bit difficult to talk about this because I've already cut this person out of my life. I would also like to ask my fans to cut her out of their lives as well. This was a person I trusted, I brought her into my home with my family. And after that, I found out she was married."

Pereira has removed all evidence of his previous relationship from his social media accounts.

Alex Pereira is a professional MMA fighter who was previously the UFC middleweight champion and is currently the light heavyweight champion. He holds the fifth spot in the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Last year, the Brazilian fighter had three bouts. In April, in his final middleweight bout, he lost to Israel Adesanya, who knocked him out in the second round. After moving up to light heavyweight, he defeated Jan Błachowicz in July and then faced Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 in November. Pereira confidently won the match, knocking out his opponent in the second round and capturing the UFC light heavyweight title.