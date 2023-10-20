Mahachev VS. Volkanovski 2. UFC 294: full fight card, date & time

On Saturday, October 21, UFC 294 is set to take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, at the Etihad Arena.

The preliminary card for UFC 294 will begin at 16:00 Central European Time (CET), and the main card is scheduled to start at 21:00 CET. The main event of the card, Mahachov vs. Volkanovsky, is expected to begin no earlier than 23:00 CET.

The full schedule of the main card includes:

Islam Mahachev vs. Alexander Volkanovsky (Lightweight Championship)

Kamaru Usman vs. Hamzat Chimaev (Middleweight)

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker (Light Heavyweight)

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves (Middleweight)

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov (Bantamweight)

The full schedule of the preliminary card includes:

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev (Flyweight)

Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peake (Lightweight)

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry (Bantamweight)

Abu Azaitar vs. Cedric Doumbé (Middleweight)

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli (Lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov (Lightweight)

Victoria Dudakova vs. Jin Yu Frey (Women's Strawweight)

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva (Middleweight).