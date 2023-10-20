Mahachev VS. Volkanovski 2. UFC 294: full fight card, date & time
MMA News Today, 09:40
On Saturday, October 21, UFC 294 is set to take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, at the Etihad Arena.
The preliminary card for UFC 294 will begin at 16:00 Central European Time (CET), and the main card is scheduled to start at 21:00 CET. The main event of the card, Mahachov vs. Volkanovsky, is expected to begin no earlier than 23:00 CET.
The full schedule of the main card includes:
- Islam Mahachev vs. Alexander Volkanovsky (Lightweight Championship)
- Kamaru Usman vs. Hamzat Chimaev (Middleweight)
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker (Light Heavyweight)
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves (Middleweight)
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov (Bantamweight)
The full schedule of the preliminary card includes:
- Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev (Flyweight)
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peake (Lightweight)
- Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry (Bantamweight)
- Abu Azaitar vs. Cedric Doumbé (Middleweight)
- Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli (Lightweight)
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov (Lightweight)
- Victoria Dudakova vs. Jin Yu Frey (Women's Strawweight)
- Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva (Middleweight).
