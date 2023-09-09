Two PSG players have agreed a contract with Qatari clubs

Verratti and Draxler have agreed a contract with Qatari clubs, reports L'Equipe.

PSG players agreed to move to Qatar. However, they will perform in different clubs. The Italian has agreed terms on a personal contract with Al-Arabi, and the 29-year-old German with Al-Ahli Doha. Players need to undergo a medical examination.

We will remind that PSG wants the key player Marco Verratti to leave the team as soon as possible. There are no doubts about these intentions, the coaching staff does not see the Italian in the team and wants him to find another club. Verratti was not included in the application for the new season of the Champions League.

Marco Verratti moved to PSG in 2012. During this period, he played 262 matches and scored seven goals. This season, he never got into the Parisians' application.

Julian Draxler transferred from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2017 for 36 million euros. He played 131 matches for PSG and scored 17 goals. He spent last season in Benfica on loan. In Portugal, Draxler played ten matches and managed to score one goal.