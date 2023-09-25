RU RU NG NG
Main News Tsimikas extended his contract with Liverpool

Tsimikas extended his contract with Liverpool

Football news Today, 15:05
Kostas Tsimikas has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the club's official website reported.

Liverpool left-back Tsimikas has signed a new contract with the team. On Monday, September 25, he signed a new long-term contract at the training center.

“I feel very glad to be here to extend my contract. I feel like all the sacrifices I did and other things, the work I put in, [that] everything pays off. But this keeps me fully motivated for the rest. As I’ve said in many, many interviews, this team has many, many things to achieve all together and I wanted to be from the first minute a part of it”, - said the football player.

We will remind that on August 10, 2020, the Greek football player moved to Liverpool. The amount of the transfer was £11.75 million. Made his debut for the team in the match of the pre-season tour in Austria against Stuttgart.

Tsimikas played 63 matches for Liverpool and provided 12 assists. During his time at the club, he won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

