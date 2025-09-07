Trump to attend men's US Open final for the first time in 10 years

The US president hasn't been seen on the courts since 2015

On Sunday, August 7, the US Open will host the men's final featuring a thrilling showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. According to The Athletic, US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the match.

This visit will mark Trump's first appearance at the US Open in the past decade. The last time he was spotted in the stands was back in 2015, during the quarterfinal clash between Serena and Venus Williams.

It's worth noting that before becoming president, Trump was a regular at Arthur Ashe Stadium and even had his own box. After taking office, he gave up those privileges and hasn't attended the tournament since, though he has always followed the US Open with keen interest.