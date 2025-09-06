Sinner and Alcaraz to play third consecutive grand slam final

The top favorites meet again in the final

Details: World number one Jannik Sinner and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz are set to clash in the US Open 2025 final, marking a unique streak in their rivalry.

This will be their third consecutive Grand Slam final showdown.

Alcaraz triumphed at Roland Garros last time, while Sinner came out on top at Wimbledon.

Previously, only Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Rafael Nadal managed to play three consecutive Grand Slam finals against each other, a feat they achieved in 2011–2012.

In the US Open semifinals, Sinner defeated Auger-Aliassime, while Alcaraz proved stronger than Novak Djokovic.

Reminder: The US Open final between Sinner and Alcaraz is set for September 7 at 20:00 Central European Time