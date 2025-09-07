Prediction on game Total over 39,5 Odds: 1.8 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

The US Open final is set for September 7, where Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will clash in a thrilling showdown. Here’s my take on the best bet for this electrifying battle.

Jannik Sinner

This season, the Italian star has claimed two Grand Slam titles and finished runner-up in a third. He missed a few tournaments due to disqualification, but still entered this tournament as the world number one.

Sinner hasn’t faced significant trouble at this event. His toughest matches came against Shapovalov, to whom he dropped a set, and Auger-Aliassime, where he also won in four sets. Players like Kopriva, Popyrin, Bublik, and Musetti were confidently dispatched in straight sets. At this US Open, the Italian is defending his title.

Carlos Alcaraz

The Spanish sensation has captured six titles this season, including one major. Alcaraz has been dominant here, not dropping a single set. Even in the semifinal against Djokovic, he triumphed 6-4, 7-6, 6-2, despite trailing 0-3 in the second set. Other victims of the Spaniard include American Opelka, Italians Darderi and Bellucci, Frenchman Rinderknech, and Czech Lehecka.

Carlitos has double motivation ahead of this final: not only is the prestigious title on the line, but a win would also return him to world number one. Alcaraz has previously lifted the US Open trophy, but that was back in 2022.

Match facts

Sinner has won 18 of 19 hard-court matches this season.

Alcaraz boasts 27 wins in 31 matches on hard courts.

The odds for the match are: Sinner – 1.8, Alcaraz – 2.08.

Head-to-head

Alcaraz leads their head-to-head, winning 10 of 15 encounters. This year alone, they’ve met four times—all in finals—with the Spaniard leading 3-1.

Prediction

This will be the third Grand Slam final between these two this season. Once again, they prove they are the world’s top players, capable of challenging only each other. Both are in peak form, so a quick match is unlikely—I’m backing over 39.5 games in total.