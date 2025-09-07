RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips - September 7, 2025

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips - September 7, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction Photo: https://www.skysports.com/ The author is unknown
Jannik Sinner Jannik Sinner
US Open Today, 14:00
New York, Arthur Ashe Stadium
Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz
Prediction on game Total over 39,5
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

The US Open final is set for September 7, where Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will clash in a thrilling showdown. Here’s my take on the best bet for this electrifying battle.

Jannik Sinner

This season, the Italian star has claimed two Grand Slam titles and finished runner-up in a third. He missed a few tournaments due to disqualification, but still entered this tournament as the world number one.

Sinner hasn’t faced significant trouble at this event. His toughest matches came against Shapovalov, to whom he dropped a set, and Auger-Aliassime, where he also won in four sets. Players like Kopriva, Popyrin, Bublik, and Musetti were confidently dispatched in straight sets. At this US Open, the Italian is defending his title.

Carlos Alcaraz

The Spanish sensation has captured six titles this season, including one major. Alcaraz has been dominant here, not dropping a single set. Even in the semifinal against Djokovic, he triumphed 6-4, 7-6, 6-2, despite trailing 0-3 in the second set. Other victims of the Spaniard include American Opelka, Italians Darderi and Bellucci, Frenchman Rinderknech, and Czech Lehecka.

Carlitos has double motivation ahead of this final: not only is the prestigious title on the line, but a win would also return him to world number one. Alcaraz has previously lifted the US Open trophy, but that was back in 2022.

Match facts

  • Sinner has won 18 of 19 hard-court matches this season.
  • Alcaraz boasts 27 wins in 31 matches on hard courts.
  • The odds for the match are: Sinner – 1.8, Alcaraz – 2.08.

Head-to-head

Alcaraz leads their head-to-head, winning 10 of 15 encounters. This year alone, they’ve met four times—all in finals—with the Spaniard leading 3-1.

Prediction

This will be the third Grand Slam final between these two this season. Once again, they prove they are the world’s top players, capable of challenging only each other. Both are in peak form, so a quick match is unlikely—I’m backing over 39.5 games in total.

Prediction on game Total over 39,5
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
AD Ceuta FC vs SD Huesca prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 08:00 Ceuta vs Huesca prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 AD Ceuta FC Odds: 1.93 SD Huesca Recommended 1xBet
Burgos CF vs Las Palmas prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 10:15 Burgos vs Las Palmas: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — 7 September 2025 Burgos CF Odds: 1.55 Las Palmas Bet now 1xBet
Real Sociedad B vs Cadiz prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 10:15 Real Sociedad B vs Cadiz prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 7, 2025 Real Sociedad B Odds: 2.17 Cadiz Bet now Mostbet
Central African Republic vs Comoros prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Central African Republic vs Comoros: Who will come out on top? Central African Republic Odds: 2.1 Comoros Recommended Melbet
Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 12:00 Lithuania vs Netherlands: will the Dutch secure a convincing victory? Lithuania Odds: 1.6 Netherlands Bet now Mostbet
Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 12:00 Lithuania vs Netherlands prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 September 2025 Lithuania Odds: 1.67 Netherlands Bet now Melbet
Cultural Leonesa vs Leganes prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 12:30 Cultural Leonesa vs Leganés prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 7 September 2025 Cultural Leonesa Odds: 1.65 Leganes Recommended Melbet
Almeria vs Racing Santander prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 12:30 Almeria vs Racing Santander prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 Almeria Odds: 1.9 Racing Santander Bet now Mostbet
Poland vs Finland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Poland vs Finland: can Poland secure a home victory? Poland Odds: 1.6 Finland Bet now Mostbet
Belgium vs Kazakhstan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Belgium vs Kazakhstan: can the Belgian national team extend their unbeaten run? Belgium Odds: 1.7 Kazakhstan Recommended 1xBet
Turkiye vs Spain prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Turkey vs Spain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 Turkiye Odds: 1.62 Spain Bet now 1xBet
Belgium vs Kazakhstan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Belgium vs Kazakhstan prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 7, 2025 Belgium Odds: 1.65 Kazakhstan Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores