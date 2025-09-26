RU RU ES ES FR FR
If some cities are deemed unsafe.
The domestic political climate in the United States, which recently led to the assassination of controversial politician Charlie Kirk, has raised concerns over security during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, U.S. President Donald Trump assures that everything will proceed as planned.

Details: The White House chief stated that next year's North American tournament will be safe, and if any city is considered dangerous, the matches will be moved to another location.

Quote: "The World Cup will be safe. If I determine that some cities are unsafe, we will relocate the matches to other cities. If we believe that a city is even slightly unsafe for the World Cup or the Olympic Games…

But especially for the World Cup, since the event spans numerous cities, we won't allow matches to be held there and will move them elsewhere," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

