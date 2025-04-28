Trent reacts to Liverpool's Premier League victory amid Madrid exit rumors

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted to the victorious match against Tottenham last weekend, which crowned the Reds as champions of England. The footballer shared an emotional post on his Instagram page.

Trent posted pictures from the title celebration at the stadium and in the Anfield locker room. He also emotionally captioned them with the words “For the City. For the Fans” and added a red heart emoji.

It's worth noting that in the comments to the post, Liverpool fans are urging Trent to re-sign with the club. They tell him that he won't receive such love anywhere else and also point out that in Madrid, he would be booed even for just one bad game.

Fans hope that the vivid emotions from the Premier League victory and the celebration at the home stadium will help Arnold make the right choice and stay at Liverpool.

Let's recall that rumors about Trent becoming a Real Madrid player have been circulating throughout this season. There's no official information yet that the Englishman will move to Madrid this summer, but many sources indicate that the decision has already been made and Trent will soon head to Spain.