Transfer of Marcelo Brozovic to the club Cristiano Ronaldo may not take place

The transition of Inter Milan midfielder and Croatian national team Marcelo Brozovic to Al-Nasr, for which Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo plays, may not take place, the website of journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports.

According to the source, the Saudi club suddenly reduced the offer to transfer the player from 23 million euros to 15 million euros. The Italian club is unhappy with the price cut and may refuse to sell the player.

Brozovic, 30, made 40 appearances for Inter in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.