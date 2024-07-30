Transfer delayed? Roma and Girona can't agree on a price for Dovbyk

Despite the fact that Girona forward Artem Dovbyk has agreed to move to Italian Roma, the Giallorossi still need to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian's club. And that's where the main problem arises.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma have not yet met the financial requirements of Girona. The Romans are ready to offer 30 million euros net and five million euros in bonuses, while the Catalan club requires 35 million euros and five million euros in bonuses.

The forward's agents are working on finding a solution that will satisfy the demands of both teams and suggest that the clubs agree on a compromise amount of 32-33 million euros with bonuses.

Atlético Madrid were also interested in Dovbyk, but the Ukrainian's representative Oleksiy Lyundovskyy said in a commentary to the Ukrainian media that the Colchoneros did not provide good financial terms