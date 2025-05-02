Track star Sha’Carri Richardson, Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk and other athletes star in new WHOOP ad

Sports icons, including world champion sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, have teamed up for a new campaign by the brand WHOOP. The promotional video was unveiled on the company’s official Instagram page.

The brand has enlisted some of the very best athletes in their respective sports as ambassadors.

In the ad, these star athletes are seen sporting the fitness brand’s apparel in a variety of settings—from intense training sessions to competition moments. The campaign’s tagline boldly declares: “Potential isn’t unlocked, it’s awakened.”

WHOOP is a cutting-edge device designed to monitor health and fitness metrics. It offers users a comprehensive platform to track and enhance their physical performance.

Founded in 2012, the brand has quickly become a favorite among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone looking to feel their best.