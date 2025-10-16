ES ES FR FR
Tough question! The reason why Vinícius can't sign a new contract with Real has been revealed

It's all about the player's demands.
Football news Today, 14:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Florentino Pérez is not willing to pay that kind of money.

Details: According to Le Journal du Real, the 25-year-old winger for Brazil and Real Madrid, Vinícius Júnior, has been unable to reach an agreement with the Galacticos' management due to his demand for a €20 million signing bonus.

It is reported that the player has made this clause one of the key conditions for signing a new contract, but Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez considers this amount excessive and refuses to meet the player's demand. Vinícius himself is also unwilling to back down from his stance.

At the moment, negotiations between the two parties have been put on hold.

Vinícius joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018 for €45 million. Since then, he has played 332 matches for the club, scoring 111 goals and providing 87 assists.

His current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2027, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €150 million.

