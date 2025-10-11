Touching moment: Son of legendary Boca Juniors coach scores a goal a day after his father’s passing and can’t hold back tears

A moment to bring tears

Tigre forward Ignacio Russo touched the hearts of football fans around the world.

Details: Tigre striker Ignacio Russo found the back of the net just one day after the death of his father—the legendary Argentine coach Miguel Ángel Russo. Immediately after scoring, Ignacio was overcome with emotion and couldn't hold back his tears, as his teammates gathered around to comfort him. It was a deeply emotional scene.

SIII SEÑORES GOL DE TIGRE, GOL DE NACHO RUSSO, EL HIJO DE MIGUELO



🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/TuSJlilm2J — Termo de Palermo (@palertermo) October 10, 2025

Miguel Ángel Russo was a legendary Argentine manager who coached clubs such as Rosario Central, Lanús, Vélez Sarsfield, Boca Juniors, San Lorenzo, Racing, Vélez Sarsfield, Saudi club Al-Nassr, and many others.

For the record: Boca Juniors head coach Miguel Ángel Russo passed away at the age of 69.