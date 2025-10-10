Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.9 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 12, 2025, a high-profile friendly clash awaits as Mexico takes on Colombia. Let’s break down the best bet for team scoring in this exciting encounter.

Mexico

The Mexican national team, as one of the hosts for the upcoming World Cup, is not participating in the qualifiers and is instead preparing for the tournament through a series of friendlies. Last month, Mexico played two matches: a goalless draw against Japan and an entertaining 2-2 tie with South Korea.

On the continental stage, Mexico has been delivering impressive performances. Back in March, they clinched the CONCACAF Nations League title by defeating Panama 2-1 in the final. The summer brought more silverware, as El Tri claimed the CONCACAF Gold Cup, once again edging out the United States 2-1 in the final.

When it comes to head-to-head meetings with Colombia, Mexico lost the last two encounters by the same 3-2 scoreline. In fact, Mexico has come up short in all of their last three matches against the Colombians.

Colombia

Colombia will also feature at the next World Cup. Unlike Mexico, they had to fight their way through the qualifiers—and did so impressively. Colombia finished third in the standings with 28 points. Interestingly, three other teams, including sixth-placed Paraguay, also amassed 28 points, but Colombia’s superior goal difference secured them third place.

Colombia has looked confident in recent outings: unbeaten in five consecutive games, they started with three draws before notching up two emphatic victories—3-0 over Bolivia and a thrilling 6-3 win against Venezuela.

In their head-to-head history with Mexico, Colombia has traditionally held the upper hand. Over the last eight meetings, Colombia boasts six wins, one draw, and only a single defeat to Mexico.

Probable lineups

Mexico: Malagon, Sanchez, Vasquez, Vasconcelos, Montes, Ruiz, Moga, Alvarez, Raul Jimenez, Alvarado, Vega.

Colombia: Mier, Munoz, Mina, Sanchez, Angulo, Rios, Lerma, Castano, Diaz, Suarez, Rodriguez.

Key facts and head-to-head

Mexico are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches.

Colombia are unbeaten in their last 5 games.

Colombia have won 6 of the last 8 head-to-head encounters.

Mexico vs Colombia match prediction

This friendly between Mexico and Colombia promises to be a thrilling and entertaining contest. Both squads feature plenty of talent, with numerous players starring for top European clubs. Given the quality on both sides and their attacking prowess, expect an open game with goals at both ends. My pick for this match: both teams to score, with odds of 1.9.