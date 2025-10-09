Boca Juniors head coach Miguel Ángel Russo has passed away

Another legend is gone.

Boca Juniors claimed a resounding 5–0 victory over Newell’s Old Boys in the Clausura match, but just a few days later, tragic news emerged from within the club.

Details: As officially announced by the Argentine club on its social media pages, head coach Miguel Ángel Russo has died at the age of 69.

The 69-year-old coach had been battling cancer for a long time. Despite his illness, Russo continued to lead the team.

Quote: “Miguel leaves an indelible mark on our institution and will forever be remembered as an example of joy, warmth, and dedication. We stand with his family and loved ones in this time of grief.

Farewell, dear Miguel,” the statement read.

El Club Atlético Boca Juniors comunica que este jueves, de 10 a 22 horas, abrirá sus puertas para despedir a Miguel Ángel Russo en el Hall Central de Brandsen 805.



El velatorio continuará el viernes de 10 a 12 horas.



Reminder: In addition to Boca Juniors, Ángel Russo also managed Lanús, Rosario Central, Vélez, Estudiantes, San Lorenzo, Racing, Al-Nassr, Universidad de Chile, Millonarios, Cerro Porteño, Alianza, Morelia, and Salamanca.

With Boca Juniors, Miguel won the Copa Libertadores (2006/07) and the domestic championship (2019/20).