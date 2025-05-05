RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Touching moment: Lamine Yamal shares a personal childhood photo with his mother

Touching moment: Lamine Yamal shares a personal childhood photo with his mother

Lifestyle Today, 03:46
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Touching moment: Lamine Yamal shares a personal childhood photo with his mother Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal showcases the strong and profound bond he shares with his mother, who has always been by his side supporting his career. The footballer posted a personal childhood photo with her on his Instagram Story.

Lamine shared a childhood picture where his mother is holding him in her arms, smiling directly at the camera. He embellished the photo with heart emojis, tenderly expressing his emotions about this cherished memory.

It’s worth noting that Lamine Yamal is deeply attached to his family and frequently posts photos and videos with his mother, father, and younger brother, Keyn. His mother and Keyn are always present in the stands during Barcelona and Spain national team matches, joining in the celebrations after final whistles when Lamine’s team triumphs. Sometimes, he even records fun dance videos with his little brother.

Additionally, in Barcelona’s most recent La Liga match this weekend, Yamal started on the bench. Catalan coach Hansi Flick decided to give his young star some rest ahead of the crucial Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter. However, Lamine came on before halftime and helped his team secure victory, even though he didn’t register any direct goal contributions.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona
Popular news
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle Today, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 03 may 2025, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Genoa - : - AC Milan Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Genoa
-
AC Milan
-
14:45
Girona - : - Mallorca Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Girona
-
Mallorca
-
15:00
Crystal Palace - : - Nottingham Forest Today, 15:00 English Premier League
Crystal Palace
-
Nottingham Forest
-
15:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Football news Today, 04:36 Primera LPF (Argentine Championship), Apertura 2025. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability Football news Today, 04:27 Arrived for the Copa Libertadores match. Arturo Vidal shares video with Colo-Colo fans in Brazil Football news Today, 04:04 "We will fight": Kylian Mbappé reacts to Real Madrid's victory over Celta Football news Today, 03:48 Plans remain unchanged. Nkunku to leave Chelsea this summer Lifestyle Today, 03:46 Touching moment: Lamine Yamal shares a personal childhood photo with his mother Football news Today, 03:16 Ancelotti hints at Güler starting against Barcelona Football news Today, 02:39 Barcelona representative. Toni Kroos names the best midfielder in the world right now Football news Today, 02:14 It's not all bad. Rodrygo will return for the match against Barcelona Football news Today, 01:49 Season over? Postecoglou comments on Maddison injury
Sport Predictions
Football Today Petrojet vs Ceramica Cleopatra: Will Petrojet break their losing streak? Football Today National Bank of Egypt vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 5, 2025 Football Today Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 May 2025 Football Today Castellón vs Sporting Gijón prediction and betting tips on May 5, 2025 Football Today Genoa vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025 Football Today Girona vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today AFC vs Boavista: Who will cling to survival? Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Basketball Today Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the game on May 6, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores