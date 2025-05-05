Touching moment: Lamine Yamal shares a personal childhood photo with his mother

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal showcases the strong and profound bond he shares with his mother, who has always been by his side supporting his career. The footballer posted a personal childhood photo with her on his Instagram Story.

Lamine shared a childhood picture where his mother is holding him in her arms, smiling directly at the camera. He embellished the photo with heart emojis, tenderly expressing his emotions about this cherished memory.

It’s worth noting that Lamine Yamal is deeply attached to his family and frequently posts photos and videos with his mother, father, and younger brother, Keyn. His mother and Keyn are always present in the stands during Barcelona and Spain national team matches, joining in the celebrations after final whistles when Lamine’s team triumphs. Sometimes, he even records fun dance videos with his little brother.

Additionally, in Barcelona’s most recent La Liga match this weekend, Yamal started on the bench. Catalan coach Hansi Flick decided to give his young star some rest ahead of the crucial Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter. However, Lamine came on before halftime and helped his team secure victory, even though he didn’t register any direct goal contributions.