Tottenham want to lure Manchester City wonderkid

Negotiations won't be easy

Details: According to the portal GiveMeSport, Tottenham are planning to make a move for Manchester City's 21-year-old midfielder Savinho this summer.

It's reported that the Spurs have set aside significant funds for this target, but given Pep Guardiola's faith in the young Brazilian, pulling off the transfer could prove extremely difficult.

Last season, Savinho made 48 appearances for City's first team, scoring 3 goals and providing 13 assists.

The player joined Manchester City last summer from French side Troyes for €25 million. His current contract with the Citizens runs until 2029, and Transfermarkt values him at €50 million.

Reminder: Son Heung-min addressed Tottenham fans in a touching video